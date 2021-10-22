Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Fans get dressed up for MCM Comic Con

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 6:40 pm
A couple during the first day of MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London (Ian West/PA)
Fans of comic books and movies have travelled to ExCel in east London for MCM Comic Con.

A group of cosplayers (Ian West/PA)

Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

Fans will have the chance to meet their favourite TV and film stars, as well as browsing art from independent creators.

To ensure the safety of the event, and following pilot event results and latest government advice, everyone aged three or over is required to show proof of full course of vaccination, proof of negative Covid test within the last 48 hours or proof of natural immunity shown by a positive PCR test result.

Attendance and tickets have also been limited to ensure physical distancing, in line with safety measures.

Darth Vader meets Game Of Thrones (Ian West/PA)
