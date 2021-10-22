In Pictures: Henry VIII and his wives turn into pumpkins

VIDEO: Daredevil Danny MacAskill cycles along wind turbine blade ahead of COP26 Ahead of UN climate change conference COP26, the Scottish pro-cyclist cycled across the turbine, a stunt which has never been attempted before.

Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK awards Hundreds of people gathered at a special awards event to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the energy industry.

EnQuest completes £240m acquisition of Golden Eagle stake EnQuest has completed its acquisition of Suncor’s stake in the Golden Eagle field in the UK North Sea.