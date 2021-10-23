What the papers say – October 23

Alec Baldwin features on many front pages after he fired a prop gun which killed a cinematographer, while the latest pandemic developments are also among the headlines.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star carry the same picture of the 63-year-old actor after Halyna Hutchins was killed by a firearm on the set of the film Rust.

On tomorrow's front page: Alec Baldwin movie horror as he accidentally shoots and kills cinematographer https://t.co/Dz1X3E0RzA pic.twitter.com/3owx4V7gRY — The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: Alec Baldwin heartbroken as he kills movie worker with prop gun https://t.co/ZwhwY790Jb#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i0i42NlDuZ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 22, 2021

Scientists saying to Government that it was time to prepare for Plan B measures, which include vaccine passports and face masks indoors, lead the i weekend.

Coronavirus also leads The Times, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying vaccines meant there would be no more lockdowns and the economy would continue to be the priority.

The FT Weekend leads with a report saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “dispatched his top Downing Street policy delivery official” back to a previous role of running England’s vaccine programme amid concern about rising cases and a “stuttering booster campaign”.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 23 October https://t.co/Sqz98vsSv2 pic.twitter.com/WiXDcAOXYK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 22, 2021

The Guardian carries a warning from trade union leaders representing millions of frontline workers warning of “another winter of chaos” without action to halt the spread of Covid.

Guardian front page, Saturday 23 October 2021: UK walking into winter of Covid chaos, unions warn pic.twitter.com/2pNmTwiwsI — The Guardian (@guardian) October 22, 2021

The Daily Mail writes Buckingham Palace aides have been accused of “misleading the nation” over the health of the Queen, after the 95-year-old attended hospital for tests.

The Daily Telegraph leads with comment from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that Britain must not become dependent on China.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss: We cannot be dependent on China'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/sMHAd5hJbw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 22, 2021

The Independent has a report saying the majority of food banks have seen an uplift in demand since the uplift in Universal Credit was dropped.

And the Daily Express writes some £7 billion will be put into Britain’s transport network “in a massive drive to share wealth across the country”.