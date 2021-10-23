Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four people arrested after man, 23, dies in Hampshire stabbing

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 11:53 am Updated: October 23, 2021, 12:51 pm
Police at the scene outside the Royal British Legion on High Street in Lymington (Brian Farmer/PA)
A man has died and two other people have been injured in a stabbing in Hampshire.

Police officers who were called to reports of an assault outside the Royal British Legion on High Street, Lymington, on Friday at 11.55pm found two men and a woman with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Another 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman received superficial chest wounds which are not life-threatening. She is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the incident (Brian Farmer/PA)

A 14-year-old boy is among four people, all from Lymington, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder, a Hampshire Police spokesman said.

The others are men aged 29, 20 and 18. They are all currently in custody.

Detective chief inspector Dave Storey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a serious incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.

“We believe this incident occurred following a verbal dispute at the Royal British Legion and we have arrested four people as part of our enquiries.

“Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area.

“If you have any concerns, or any information about this incident, please do not hesitate to approach officers.”

