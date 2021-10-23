Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested over Manchester Arena terror attack bailed

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 10:53 pm
(PA)
A man who was arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said the 24-year-old man was bailed on Saturday.

The man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, had been arrested on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

Manchester Arena incident
Police activity at a cordon in the Moss Side area of Manchester after the bombing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was arrested at Manchester Airport shortly after arriving back in the UK.

A total of 22 people, including children, died in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017.

At around 10.30pm on the day of the incident, British-born Salman Abedi, 22, walked into the foyer of the arena, as crowds streamed out of an Ariana Grande concert, and detonated a device packed with shrapnel.

His brother Hashem was handed a record 55-year sentence in August last year for his part in the atrocity.

The public inquiry into the deaths of the victims is continuing, and it emerged earlier this week that the elder brother of Salman and Hashem was allowed to leave the country a day after he was stopped at an airport by police.

Manchester Arena incident
Tributes to victims of the Manchester concert bomb attack in Albert Square (Danny Lawson/PA)

Officers using counter-terrorism powers interviewed Ismail Abedi, 28, which caused him to miss his intended flight from Manchester on August 28, but he successfully boarded a plane at the same airport on August 29 and has not returned to the UK since.

He had been called to give “highly important” evidence at the public inquiry into the atrocity.

On Monday, Ahmed Taghdi, 29, a childhood friend of Salman Abedi, was arrested as he attempted to leave the country following the granting of a High Court order last week which ordered him to attend.

He gave evidence on Thursday before he was later released from custody.

He denied trying to flee the UK to avoid questions about his close relationship with the bomber and what he knew of the plot to attack the Manchester Arena.

