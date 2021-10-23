Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young people should know more about osteoporosis, Camilla says

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: October 24, 2021, 7:47 am
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) was interviewed by Gloria Hunniford (BBC/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has said she would love to see more young people educated about osteoporosis.

Camilla, who was interviewed by Gloria Hunniford for the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, reflected on her own experience of witnessing her mother suffer with the condition.

The duchess said she remembers how a hug from a friend caused her mother’s rib to break.

She said: “My mother, I think, went to see everybody you could possibly think of and they all said the same thing – ‘Sorry, you’re old’.

“We just watched her shrinking before our eyes.”

Asked how traumatic it was for the rest of the family, Camilla said: “It was terrible, because we didn’t know anything about it, so at some point we thought ‘well, is she making a great fuss about all this?’

“Occasionally when she moved or you touched her she literally screamed.

“I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke. It was as bad as that.”

Camilla, who is president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, said osteoporosis can be prevented but not cured.

“You have to prevent it by taking a look at yourself and saying ‘look I don’t want to have this disease’, so you must take a lot of exercise, walking in particular is the best thing,” she said.

Talking about the importance of educating young people, Camilla said: “I think we all think we’re immortal, don’t we, when we’re young.”

She told the programme: “I think I’d like to see more young people being educated.

“I’d love to see more young people understanding about it, not just thinking, you know, ‘poor old bats, we’re going to get old and that’s what’s going to happen to us’.

“But actually understanding what actually happens and how they can prevent it.”

Hunniford asked Camilla if she worries about the young people in her family and if she is able to get the message across.

“I think my daughter’s generation does listen, it’s just getting through to grandchildren.

“But, you know, they’re starting to be teenagers.

“I would show them pictures of my mother, before and after she got osteoporosis.

The interview marked World Osteoporosis Day (BBC/PA)

“I would make them look at these photographs and say ‘look, if you don’t take care that’s what will happen to you’,” she said.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society published a study into life with the condition on World Osteoporosis Day last week.

Chief executive Craig Jones said: “The support of our president, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, has been our greatest asset in raising awareness of the importance of preventing and treating osteoporosis, since she has seen its impact first-hand in her own family.

“Osteoporosis is one of the most urgent societal challenges to living well in later life.

“Our new report gives us the richest set of insights for many years into its effect on the lives of the 3.5 million people who live with the condition.

“Whatever our age, we can pay attention to our bone health, which can help prevent the distress, social isolation, broken connections and spiralling NHS costs caused by osteoporosis.

“The disease is treatable and beatable. If we take it on together, we can transform the experience of later life for millions of people.”

The full interview with Camilla will be broadcast on Morning Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday at 9.15am.

