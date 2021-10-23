Young people should know more about osteoporosis, Camilla says

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she would love to see more young people educated about osteoporosis.

Camilla, who was interviewed by Gloria Hunniford for the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, reflected on her own experience of witnessing her mother suffer with the condition.

The duchess said she remembers how a hug from a friend caused her mother’s rib to break.

She said: “My mother, I think, went to see everybody you could possibly think of and they all said the same thing – ‘Sorry, you’re old’.

“We just watched her shrinking before our eyes.”

Asked how traumatic it was for the rest of the family, Camilla said: “It was terrible, because we didn’t know anything about it, so at some point we thought ‘well, is she making a great fuss about all this?’

“Occasionally when she moved or you touched her she literally screamed.

“I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke. It was as bad as that.”

Camilla, who is president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, said osteoporosis can be prevented but not cured.

“You have to prevent it by taking a look at yourself and saying ‘look I don’t want to have this disease’, so you must take a lot of exercise, walking in particular is the best thing,” she said.

Talking about the importance of educating young people, Camilla said: “I think we all think we’re immortal, don’t we, when we’re young.”

Happy World Osteoporosis Day! Today we launch the Life with Osteoporosis survey, the biggest report for many years into life with this overlooked health condition. Read the report now: https://t.co/cdXHChqgaf #WOD2021 #1EveryMinute #osteoporosis pic.twitter.com/RxfUiKs1k4 — Royal Osteoporosis Society (@RoyalOsteoSoc) October 20, 2021

She told the programme: “I think I’d like to see more young people being educated.

“I’d love to see more young people understanding about it, not just thinking, you know, ‘poor old bats, we’re going to get old and that’s what’s going to happen to us’.

“But actually understanding what actually happens and how they can prevent it.”

Hunniford asked Camilla if she worries about the young people in her family and if she is able to get the message across.

“I think my daughter’s generation does listen, it’s just getting through to grandchildren.

“But, you know, they’re starting to be teenagers.

“I would show them pictures of my mother, before and after she got osteoporosis.

“I would make them look at these photographs and say ‘look, if you don’t take care that’s what will happen to you’,” she said.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society published a study into life with the condition on World Osteoporosis Day last week.

Chief executive Craig Jones said: “The support of our president, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, has been our greatest asset in raising awareness of the importance of preventing and treating osteoporosis, since she has seen its impact first-hand in her own family.

“Osteoporosis is one of the most urgent societal challenges to living well in later life.

“Our new report gives us the richest set of insights for many years into its effect on the lives of the 3.5 million people who live with the condition.

“Whatever our age, we can pay attention to our bone health, which can help prevent the distress, social isolation, broken connections and spiralling NHS costs caused by osteoporosis.

“The disease is treatable and beatable. If we take it on together, we can transform the experience of later life for millions of people.”

