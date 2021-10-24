Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Pair sought after ‘I will kill you’ written in toothpaste on bathroom mirror

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 9:17 am
Two men police would like so speak to in connection with a death threat written in toothpaste on a man’s bathroom mirror (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Two men police would like so speak to in connection with a death threat written in toothpaste on a man’s bathroom mirror (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Police are investigating a death threat written in toothpaste on a man’s bathroom mirror.

Officers said the 23-year-old found the words “I will kill you” on the mirror along with a smiley face, also in toothpaste, on a glass shower screen.

Pictures of two men police want to speak to over the incident – which happened at a flat in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on October 10 – have been released.

Pc Ryan Horvath, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.

“The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal