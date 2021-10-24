Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neighbour heard ‘shouts and screams’ at scene of suspected double murder

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 3:15 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 5:55 pm
The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)
A neighbour has described hearing shouts and someone “yelling out in pain” from the scene of a suspected double murder in Essex.

Police were called to the address at Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday morning.

They found three injured people, including two teenage boys who later died from their injuries.

The third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbour Mark MacIntosh told the PA news agency he had only just arrived home before he heard shouting and screaming coming from the nearby residence.

“I came home last night, I came in five minutes before I heard the shouts and screams,” he said.

The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning
“I said should I go down as I usually do if I think there’s something serious but I couldn’t hear.”

He said he paced around his flat wondering what he should do.

“And now as I reflect I realise that what I heard was somebody yelling out in pain who may have lost his life shortly thereafter.”

Eight men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning
On Sunday afternoon a group of people carrying flowers arrived at the scene.

They were allowed through the police cordon to leave the flowers outside.

One teenage girl burst into tears as they approached the scene.

Another mourner refused to speak to the press, saying: “I don’t know anything.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

Brentwood deaths
Chief Inspector Mark Barber (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chief Inspector Mark Barber, of Essex Police, said officers remain open-minded as to what happened, adding that investigations so far suggest it was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the Brentwood community.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Crown Street area of Brentwood between 10pm last night and 5am this morning who witnessed any suspicious behaviour between that time frame,” he said.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 125 of October 24.

