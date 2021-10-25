Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother accused of murdering five-year-old son appears in court

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 12:04 pm
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales where Logan Mwangi was found (PA)
A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has appeared in court.

Angharad Williamson is charged with murdering Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, on July 31 in Bridgend, South Wales.

The 30-year-old appeared via videolink at Newport Crown Court.

Williamson, from Sarn, spoke only to confirm her name and age. She did not enter a plea.

Boy found dead in river
Police tape at a property in the Sarn area of Bridgend (PA)

Police found Logan’s body in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn, Bridgend County, after Williamson reported him missing at 5.45am.

He was taken to the town’s Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed to have died.

The charges allege that Logan was killed between July 28 and August 1.

A previous hearing heard he had suffered a number of injuries before his death, including a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone.

The next hearing will be on November 12 when Williamson will appear with her two co-defendants.

Her partner John Cole, 39, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are also charged with Logan’s murder.

Cole and Williamson remain in custody and the youth is in the care of the local authority.

A provisional trial date is set for January 31 next year with a time estimate of four weeks.

