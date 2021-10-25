Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenager killed in crash ‘had just celebrated 19th birthday’

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 1:37 pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

The grandfather of one of three teenagers who died when a car left the road and struck a tree has said his death is “hard to swallow”.

Peter Hall laid flowers at the scene in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in tribute to his grandson Mason Hall, who he said had only celebrated his 19th birthday a few days ago.

Police were called at 6.10pm on Sunday after the crash involving a white Ford Fiesta, which was travelling along Kiveton Lane, close to the Todwick Court junction in Kiveton Park.

The three men inside – two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old – were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Hall said his grandson came to see him last week and told him: “I don’t come to see you that often, grandad, but I do love you.”

Mr Hall added: “I don’t know what to say. It was his birthday last week. He was 19. And that was it. The end of it.

“It’s hard to swallow. Death’s only just two minutes away for anybody.”

Mr Hall, from the village of Wales Bar, said his family were heartbroken.

He added: “He was a good lad. Six foot odd, a giant of a lad. Fit as a fiddle.

“We met him on Thursday – me and his nanan – to give him his birthday present.

“His last words to be me were, ‘I don’t come to see you that often, grandad, but I do love you’. It’s hard.”

Mr Hall said his grandson was from Woodhouse in Sheffield, and his friends who died were from Kiveton Park and Swallownest.

Friends and relatives of the three gathered around the tree to lay flowers on Monday morning.

One message said: “Such a nice lad who had so much to live for. Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

Another said: “It was a privilege to have worked with you and known you over the years. You were always so respectful and made time for others.”

Local councillor Dominic Beck said at the scene: “It’s just terrible and devastating to hear of the tragic loss of life of three young people. The whole community’s prayers, thoughts and love are with the families.”

The wreckage of the vehicle had been removed by daybreak on Monday and police had left the area, but there was clear damage to the bark of the tree and part of a low wall nearby had been demolished.

The crash happened on a short 40mph stretch of country road between the villages of Kiveton Park and Todwick.

Detectives are appealing to the public for information.

