Two people granted bail in murder investigation after death of baby boy in 2017

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 2:43 pm
Leicester Magistrates’ Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two people charged with murder following the death of a baby boy four years ago have been granted bail by a crown court judge.

Four-week-old Ollie Davis was found unresponsive in his cot on October 21 2017 at his then home in Upper Temple Walk in the Beaumont Leys area of Leicester.

Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, have now been charged with his murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

The pair appeared on Monday at both the magistrates’ court and the crown court in Leicester, where they were not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

They are due to face a High Court judge trial on June 20 next year.

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place between October 9 and October 21 2017.

The two suspects were arrested on October 27 2017, and police said a complex investigation had been under way since that date.

Davis and Driver, both of Carlisle Street, Leicester, were granted bail by Judge Timothy Spencer QC and will appear at the city’s crown court again on November 26 for a plea hearing.

