Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenager denies involvement in death of schoolboy who was shot and stabbed

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police officers searching the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth. (David Davies/PA)
Police officers searching the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth. (David Davies/PA)

A 14-year-old boy accused of firing two shots to murder teenager Keon Lincoln has denied any involvement in the killing.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court have heard that five teenagers, aged between 14 and 18 and from Birmingham and Walsall, are accused of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln on January 21.

The 14-year-old accused, from Birmingham; a 16-year-old from Walsall; Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr; Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, of Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath; and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, all deny murder.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth
Keon Lincoln died around two hours after being attacked in Handsworth in January (West Midlands Police/PA)

Giving evidence in his defence for the first time on Monday, the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied handling a knife or a gun, but admitted lying in a police interview about his whereabouts on the day Keon was attacked.

During his evidence, he was shown an image of a white Ford S-Max car used by the attackers.

Asked if he had ever got into the vehicle he replied: “No.”

He was asked if he ever went to the scene in Linwood Road, and replied: “No, that’s not me.”

The jury was then shown the car leaving Linwood Road, and again the youth denied being in the people carrier.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth
Police officers searching the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where Keon was fatally injured (David Davies/PA)

The youth said he had a chat with his girlfriend in the “early evening” of January 21, saying “the main issue was Keon Lincoln”.

“I heard he got stabbed,” he said.

The teenager was arrested in connection with the attack a week later, on January 28.

Jurors heard that in the first of four police interviews, he answered the questions put to him by detectives.

Asked why he gave “no comment” answers in his other interviews, he replied: “Because I didn’t want to get myself or anybody else in trouble.”

In his first interview, he told officers he had spent the whole day at an address in the city.

Asked if that was true, he replied: “No, that was a lie.

“I told the police that because I didn’t want to get myself in trouble, because I knew I was at Deykin Avenue on January 21.

“The rumour on the streets was that the people in Deykin Avenue had attacked Keon Lincoln, so I didn’t want to get myself in trouble.”

He also said that when he told police his mobile phone’s sim card was damaged, it was “a lie as well”.

“I decided to bin the phone so the police couldn’t see I was at Deykin Avenue. So I don’t get accused of anything I hadn’t done.”

Under cross-examination by Michael Burrows QC, for the Crown, the youth was asked why he refused to name a “friend” he had contacted to “pick up some trainers” from, hours before Keon was attacked.

The teenager replied: “I’m scared for my family, I’m scared for myself.”

Mr Burrows replied: “But what you’re saying, this person hasn’t done anything wrong. Why can’t you give us the name of this person?”

“As I said, I’m scared,” replied the youth.

When he later declined to name other people he associated with that day, he told the court: “You don’t know these people.”

He was later asked “did you fire the gun?”, and replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Opening the case for the Crown at the start of the trial, Mr Burrows told jurors the incident was caught on CCTV, showing five attackers.

He said: “The CCTV shows one of the individuals had a gun and shot at Keon Lincoln twice.

“One of the shots hit Keon Lincoln in the stomach and caused fatal injuries.

“The prosecution say the gunman was… and is 14 years old.”

Keon was also stabbed repeatedly by other assailants, suffering eight knife wounds including an injury to a major artery in a “short and brutal” attack, and died in hospital two hours later.

As well as the murder charge, the 14-year-old defendant denies possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life.

Breakenridge, Ugochukwu and the 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of a court order, also deny unlawful possession of a knife.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal