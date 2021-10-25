Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Investigation launched after reports woman was injected

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 4:55 pm
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

An investigation is under way after a woman reported being injected with an unknown substance in Preston at the weekend.

Police were also called to a separate incident in the city on Saturday where two women reported having their drinks spiked, the force said.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said officers were called on Sunday after a woman in her late teens attended hospital with concerns she had been injected.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Preston city centre some time between 10.20pm on Saturday and 4.45am.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police were called to Lancaster Road by the ambulance service after reports two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 30s, had their drinks spiked.

Both women were taken to hospital but later discharged, the force said.

Police said the two incidents were not being treated as linked but officers were keeping an open mind.

The reports came amid a rise in reports of drink spiking and claims people have been drugged by injection.

Preston city centre (Martin Cowey/PA)
Preston city centre (Martin Cowey/PA)

Detective Inspector George Binns said: “We appreciate that there is a great deal of concern surrounding these reports, particularly on the back of what has been reported elsewhere in the country.

“We take reports like these extremely seriously and are working diligently to get to the bottom of exactly what has happened.

“We are at the early stages of our investigations and we will update the public further as soon as we can.

“The victims are being supported and I would encourage anybody with information which could assist our inquiries to come forward.

“If you think you have been the victim of this kind of offence, we would encourage you to report it to the police or a member of the bar staff as soon as possible.

“You will be believed and it will allow us to obtain the strongest possible evidence to secure a conviction.”

He said police were liaising with licensing and venues about safety and there would be “reassurance patrols” in Preston next weekend.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1108 of October 24 2021.

