600kg polar bear undergoes dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A polar bear weighing around 600kg has undergone dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Animal dentist Dr Peter Kertesz carried out an hour-long tooth root filling on Friday when three-year-old polar bear Sisu needed the operation.

Keepers noticed that Sisu was suffering with a broken tooth, which if untreated can lead to severe infection and, in some cases, develop into an abscess.

Dr Kertesz said: “It was wonderful that the keepers have been so observant and attentive to the animals, and noticed this.

“I was glad we operated swiftly because a broken tooth can lead to severe infection and be very painful.”

Dr Kertesz completed the operation along with dental nurse Monika Mazurkiewicz and a vet specialised in the use of anaesthetics.

“It was a standard procedure, where we cleaned out the infected root canal of the canine tooth, which was over three inches long, and filled it,” Dr Kertesz said.

(Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

He added: “Sisu will now have a pain and infection free tooth for the rest of his life.

“After the operation, Sisu was standing very quickly, but he was kept in his den to recover fully.”

Charlotte McDonald, the wildlife park’s director of animals, confirmed that Sisu is now “fully recovered”.