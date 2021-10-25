Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 8:49 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 9:15 pm
Max Maguire, who died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion in Lymington (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
Two men have been charged with the murder of an “amazing father with a heart of gold” who died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion.

Fisherman Max Maguire died following the incident in Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire, in which another man and a woman also suffered stab wounds.

The 23-year-old from the Pennington area was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on Friday October 22.

The second male victim, also 23, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The 23-year-old woman received serious but not life-threatening wounds to her chest.

Garon Jewell, 18, and Draven Jewell, 20, from Flushards, Lymington, have been charged with murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday October 26.

Mr Maguire’s family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Lovely Max had lots of friends and was a very popular lad.

“Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly.

“He would have you in tears of laughter.

“With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.

“Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Delilah Daisy.

“Her father has been robbed from her.

“He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and nephew, grandson and cousin.

“Max loved his job as a fisherman and worked hard.

“He adored his dog too.

Stabbing in Lymington
Flowers at the scene outside the Royal British Legion on High Street in Lymington, Hampshire, where two men and a woman were found with stab wounds on Friday (Brian Farmer/PA)

“He will be sorely missed by his loving family: mum, dad, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, nan and grandad and his many cousins.

“Life will never be the same again for anyone who knew Max.”

Detective Inspector Rod Kenny, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Max’s family and friends as well as the other people that were injured.

“The charges come after three days of intensive inquiries by officers and we will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to this case.”

A 14-year-old boy from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while inquiries continue.

A 29-year-old man from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, with no further action to be taken against him.

