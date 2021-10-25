Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’

Two men have been charged with the murder of an “amazing father with a heart of gold” who died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion.

Fisherman Max Maguire died following the incident in Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire, in which another man and a woman also suffered stab wounds.

The 23-year-old from the Pennington area was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on Friday October 22.

The second male victim, also 23, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The 23-year-old woman received serious but not life-threatening wounds to her chest.

Garon Jewell, 18, and Draven Jewell, 20, from Flushards, Lymington, have been charged with murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday October 26.

Mr Maguire’s family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Lovely Max had lots of friends and was a very popular lad.

“Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly.

“He would have you in tears of laughter.

“With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.

“Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Delilah Daisy.

“Her father has been robbed from her.

“He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and nephew, grandson and cousin.

“Max loved his job as a fisherman and worked hard.

“He adored his dog too.

Flowers at the scene outside the Royal British Legion on High Street in Lymington, Hampshire, where two men and a woman were found with stab wounds on Friday (Brian Farmer/PA)

“He will be sorely missed by his loving family: mum, dad, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, nan and grandad and his many cousins.

“Life will never be the same again for anyone who knew Max.”

Detective Inspector Rod Kenny, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Max’s family and friends as well as the other people that were injured.

“The charges come after three days of intensive inquiries by officers and we will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to this case.”

A 14-year-old boy from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while inquiries continue.

A 29-year-old man from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, with no further action to be taken against him.