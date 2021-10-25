Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

IOPC report details several mistakes in case of murdered sisters

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 10:19 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 10:23 pm
The New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that several mistakes were made by police in the case of two sisters who were reported missing in June last year.

The IOPC said that information in the case of Nicole Smallman, 28, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who were stabbed to death in a park in Wembley, north London, was recorded “inaccurately”.

Call handlers were also “dismissive” when a friend of one of the sisters raised concern.

The watchdog said that following calls on June 6 a police log was created and a missing persons investigation opened for Ms Smallman, and another for Ms Henry the following day.

Fryent Park deaths
The IOPC said that information in the case of Nicole Smallman, 28, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who were stabbed to death in a park in Wembley, north London, was recorded ‘inaccurately’ (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The inspector then closed the logs after receiving information about the sisters’ possible whereabouts from a family member, who was “not overly concerned” and would call back in the morning if necessary, the IOPC said.

The information given to the inspector was deemed a “justifiable explanation” for their disappearance.

But the watchdog’s investigation found the information had been “inaccurately” recorded on the police log by the communications supervisor.

“The closure of the police logs did not close the missing persons report at that time created for Nicole, but did prevent the deployment of officers to Nicole’s home,” it said.

“The inspector subsequently did not properly progress missing persons inquiries for Nicola or Bibaa.”

The inspector who closed the logs later told the investigation that this had been one of the most “challenging shifts of his career” with 16 missing persons reports open and the North West Command Unit (NWCU) under capacity by almost 50% due to the ongoing pandemic.

Another member of staff, a call handler based at Met Command and Control at Hendon, gave a “dismissive” response when a friend of one of the sisters called police, the IOPC said.

As a result of the IOPC findings an inspector, from the North West Command, and a member of police staff, a communications supervisor attached to Met Command and Control at Lambeth, must undertake “unsatisfactory performance procedures”.

Both will both attend formal meetings to discuss their performance and appropriate action going forward.

A second member of police staff, a call handler based at Met Command and Control at Hendon, will receive “management action”.

This means they will have a performance discussion with their line manager around what they can learn from this matter and how they can improve.

The IOPC investigation also considered whether the police response was affected by the sisters’ ethnicity, though no evidence was found.

Responding to the report the Met said it will apologise to the sisters’ family and that its response was “below the standard that it should have been”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]