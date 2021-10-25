Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lottery-winning couple visit UK’s ‘most haunted’ location

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 10:23 pm
Haunted visit (National Lottery/PA)
A ghost-hunting couple who won the National Lottery have used their winnings to visit one of the UK’s “most haunted” locations.

Laura Hoyle, 39, and Kirk Stevens, 37, from Nottingham, have been ghost-hunters for years, and said the visit to Nottingham’s Museum of Justice was a “dream come true”

Formerly a courtroom, prison, and police station, the Museum of Justice was voted the most haunted site in the UK by TV programme Most Haunted.

Mr Stevens said: “It was a dream come true… We would never have been able to enjoy an event like this before the win.

“Ask any paranormal investigator what their dream is, and they’d say good equipment and to have access all areas to a venue like the Justice Museum.”

(National Lottery)

The couple won the Set For Life draw, meaning they will receive £10,000 every month for the next 30 years, on March 1 this year, however it was not until nearly two weeks later that they realised.

When they found they had won, Ms Hoyle immediately finished her work at a logistics firm.

She said: “I was physically shaking as I told the lady, ‘I think I’ve won the lottery!’

“It was so weird saying those words!

“I kept thinking this must be a joke; it can’t be happening to us!

“The ridiculous part was that, as I waited for Camelot to call me back, I still had to join work meetings online… I could hardly speak, let alone make any sense!”

