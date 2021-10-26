Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two brothers charged with murder of fisherman Max Maguire

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 12:11 pm
Two brothers have appeared in court charged with the murder of an “amazing father with a heart of gold” who died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion club.

Fisherman Max Maguire died following the incident in High Street, Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire, in which another man and a woman also suffered stab wounds.

The 23-year-old from the Pennington area was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on Friday October 22

Another man, also 23, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition, according to Hampshire police.

And a 23-year-old woman received serious but not life-threatening wounds to her chest.

Garon Jewell, 18, of Flushards, Lymington, and Draven Jewell, 20, of no fixed address, both wearing grey sweatshirts, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

They also face one count of attempted murder against Luke Gray and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent against Georgia Hole.

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, October 27.

Hayley Homer, chairwoman of the magistrates’ panel, told the defendants: “You are not entitled to apply for bail due to the nature of the offences.

“So your cases will go to Winchester Crown Court by tomorrow, you will remain in custody until that time.”

Mr Maguire’s family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Lovely Max had lots of friends and was a very popular lad.

“Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly. He would have you in tears of laughter. With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.

“Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Delilah Daisy. Her father has been robbed from her.

“He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and nephew, grandson and cousin.

“Max loved his job as a fisherman and worked hard. He adored his dog too.

“He will be sorely missed by his loving family: mum, dad, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, nan and grandad and his many cousins.

“Life will never be the same again for anyone who knew Max.”

