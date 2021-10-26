Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Hugh Grant’s £10,000 donation a ‘wonderful shock’ for charity founder

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 12:15 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 2:05 pm
Hugh Grant has donated £10,000 to Depher’s GoFundMe (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Hugh Grant has donated £10,000 to Depher's GoFundMe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The founder of a charity that provides free plumbing and heating for the elderly or vulnerable has said he is “shocked” by Hugh Grant’s £10,000 donation to the cause.

James Anderson, who founded the charity Depher in 2017, told the PA news agency he had to look twice before believing the British star had made the donation, which GoFundMe has now verified and attributed to the actor.

“I didn’t believe it was him… It’s a shock but it’s wonderful,” the 54-year-old said.

The payment was made to the charity’s GoFundMe page for its winter fundraising appeal, which has raised over £70,000.

Mr Anderson, whose charity has helped more than 19,000 families, stressed how important Mr Grant’s donation will be.

“That’s 10 boilers for people with cancer. Ten boilers for people who are dying,” the plumbing and heating engineer said.

Grant’s gesture is about “awareness” for the Depher founder, who also thinks he’s a “brilliant actor”.

“I love him. I love the way he talks. He’s a brilliant actor… He’s a character and a typical British upstanding man,” said Mr Anderson.

“A donation off someone like Hugh is not just about the money, it’s about awareness – sharing and letting people know, showing the public and government the reality of what is going on.”

James Anderson was
James Anderson set up Depher by himself in 2017 and has been running the charity ever since (James Anderson)

Mr Anderson, who is based in Burnley, explained how mounting pressures surrounding the charity work almost led him to take his life last year.

“It was worth the pain, it was worth the anger and tears to get to where we are now… To see how many people we’ve helped, smiles we’ve seen and lives we have saved, it’s really humbling for me to know that we’ve done that,” Mr Anderson said.

In July 2021, Mr Anderson said he was close to having to shut down Depher because of a lack of funding amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the charity has since recovered.

He went viral in September 2019, shortly after he set up Depher, when a picture of his bill for £0 sent to a 91-year-old woman with acute leukemia was posted online.

To donate to Mr Anderson’s GoFundMe, click here: www.gofundme.com/f/elderly-and-vulnerable-free-plumbing-heating

