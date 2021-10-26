Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

World’s first postage stamp expected to fetch up to £6m at auction

By Press Association
October 26, 2021
The Penny Black (Sotheby’s)
The Penny Black (Sotheby’s)

The world’s first postage stamp, hailed as the most important piece of philatelic history in existence, will go under the hammer in an auction at Sotheby’s.

The Penny Black, the earliest securely dated example of the very first postage stamp, is expected to fetch between £4 million and £6 million when it is sold at Sotheby’s in December as part of the Treasures collection.

The unused stamp, which transformed communication, is part of a document from the archive of leading British postal reformer Robert Wallace, dated from 1840.

The Wallace Document (Sotheby’s)

It is from plate 1a, the first printed sheet, and lettered A-I and features a small portrait of the young Queen Victoria’s head in profile, with the words Postage One Penny on handmade watermarked paper with gum on the back.

The stamp’s identification began when British businessman and philatelist Alan Holyoake came into the possession of The Wallace Document, to which the stamp is attached, almost 10 years ago.

The stamp is part of the historic document (Sotheby’s)

Henry House, head of the Treasures sale at Sotheby’s, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity for a collector to acquire an object bursting with history; an object that is the earliest known of an iconic design; an object produced by the highest levels of technical excellence; and an object that is the progenitor of mass and global communication.

“This is the first ever stamp, the precursor to all stamps, and unequivocally the most important piece of philatelic history to exist.

“Though there are many hugely important stamps in collections both public and private around the world, this is the stamp that started the postage system as we know it.

“The Wallace Document represents the very dawn of social communication, and this stamp was a game-changer, allowing people to communicate from all levels of society and business to flourish.”

