Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police hunt suspect accused of rape in Bristol park

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 1:07 pm
Avon and Somerset Police are trying to track down this man in connection with a rape in Castle Park (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Avon and Somerset Police are trying to track down this man in connection with a rape in Castle Park (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man in connection with the rape of another man in a park in central Bristol.

The attack took place between 6.10am and 6.45am on Saturday October 16 in Castle Park, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The victim and suspect were not known to one another, the PA news agency understands.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have released a CCTV image of the male suspect, who is described as black or mixed race and approximately 5ft 9in and of slim build with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers, and is said to have a deep accent similar to South African.

The suspect is thought to have been seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas both before and after the incident, investigators said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim is receiving ongoing support, adding that additional reassurance patrols have been taking place in the area.

Detectives are calling for those who may recognise the suspect or may have been in the area at the time – particularly those with dashcam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 giving the reference 5221242253.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal