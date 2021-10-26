Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Testing of pupils without Covid symptoms should stop, vaccine creator suggests

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 2:01 pm
Covid-19 testing kits as the Oxford Vaccine director Sir Andrew Pollard has suggested testing in schools should stop (PA)
Covid testing in places such as schools to find asymptomatic cases should stop, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group has suggested.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard told MPs on the Commons Science and Technology Committee that it was “absolutely critical we keep children in school”, adding the biggest impact of the pandemic had been the psychological effect of being forced to stay home.

However, Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, said the Government was committed to testing until at least January.

Prof Pollard told MPs: “Clearly, the large amount of testing in schools is very disruptive to the system, whether that is the individual child who is then isolating because they tested positive but they’re completely well, or because of the concerns that that raises more widely in the school – we’re aware of families taking their children out because someone’s tested positive in a school.

“So I think there is a huge impact of widespread testing in schools.

Professor Andrew Pollard
Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group (PA)

“I think probably we need to move in the pandemic, over this winter, maybe towards the end of the winter to a completely different system of clinically-driven testing.

“In other words, testing people who are unwell rather than having regular testing of those people who are well, because that does drive a lot of these actions that happen, particularly in schools, if you have lots of asymptomatic testing.”

Sir Andrew said unwell people should not be going to school, “but that isn’t the Covid-specific issue.”

He added: “That’s a general rule that if someone has the flu, they should be at home and not at school.”

He said it was “an inevitable future” not to be “testing at this rate for Covid forever”.

“So we need to think about how that transition works.

“There clearly is a lot more transmission at the moment and that does add some additional pressures on the NHS because there are some individuals going into hospital and more than there were before, but I think we are in improving situation.”

He said high vaccination rates and the booster programme – plus lots of infection in younger groups who will have gained immunity – means “at some point we will reach a more steady state with this virus that is likely more manageable”.

He added that “the problem is, we don’t know exactly when that is and there may still be some surprises around the corner”.

Also speaking to the committee, Prof Chappell, was asked whether the nation should move away from testing asymptomatic people.

She said: “So in the short term I think we should be continuing with testing, particularly symptomatic individuals.

“And I know that other groups are evaluating at what point we reconsider testing asymptomatic individuals beyond January, beyond spring.”

She added: “I would like to think that in five years’ time we won’t all be lateral flow testing.

“There’s a stretchable point between those five years clearly.”

She continued: “Between now and January, it’s clear that we’ve committed to testing.

“We are then reconsidering where we go beyond January, beyond spring.”

