Number of UK Covid-19 hospital patients climbs to highest since early March

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has climbed to its highest level for more than seven months.

A total of 8,693 patients were in hospital on October 25, according to the latest Government figures.

This is up 11% from the previous week, and is the highest since 9,009 patients were recorded on March 9.

The figures are still well below those seen at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, however.

(PA Graphics)

Some 39,254 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on January 18, the highest at any point since the pandemic began.

Hospital numbers have been on a slow upwards trend since the third wave of the virus began at the end of May.

The figure had dipped as low as 872 on May 27.

The current total is around 10 times this number.

Hospital admissions in the UK have also been rising in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for daily admissions stood at 993 as of October 22: slightly below the 1,018 recorded on September 9, but well below the second-wave peak of 4,235 on January 12.