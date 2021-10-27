Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

What the papers say – October 27

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 2:59 am
Wednesday’s Budget and the Queen being told to not travel to Glasgow for Cop26 are the stories featuring on many front pages.

The Times leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak being able to use up to £30 billion to invest in public services and reduce borrowing after a “sharp rebound” from last winter’s lockdown.

The Daily Express says Mr Sunak will unveil his “ambitious plan” to build an economy for the future in his Westminster speech.

And Metro leads on Mr Sunak offering a “new age of optimism” while also reflecting on his choice of footwear.

i writes the Queen has pulled out of Cop26 on doctors’ advice which is seen as a “big blow for Britain”.

The Daily Mirror says the 95-year-old has been told to rest at home instead of hosting world leaders, while the Daily Mail writes the move followed her “secret hospital stay”.

On environmental issues, The Guardian carries details of a “thundering wake-up call” from the UN that the world faces temperature rises of at least 2.7C if countries fail to strengthen their climate pledges.

The Daily Telegraph carries details of a report into NHS Test and Trace, writing the £37 billion of funding given to the scheme has been labelled an “eye-watering” waste of money.

Sticking with Covid and The Independent says ministers will wait until after half-term and any potential impact of the school holiday before making a decision on further Covid measures.

The Financial Times reports Chinese companies will be “locked out” of Britain’s nuclear energy programme.

And the Daily Star takes aim at Joanna Lumley for a suggestion that rationing could be reintroduced to help the planet.

