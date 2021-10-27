Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police officer recruitment drive tops 11,000

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 1:13 pm
Metropolitan Police officers parade (PA)
Metropolitan Police officers parade (PA)

More than half of the 20,000 police officers the Government pledged to recruit by 2023 have been hired.

The overall provisional headcount of officers in England and Wales is now 139,908, according to Home Office figures to the end of September.

This includes 11,053 hired as part of the 20,000 pledge, a quarterly report on the progress of the scheme said, suggesting forces have recruited 55% of the total target.

Some 136 of the officers have been deployed to regional and organised crime units.

Police officers in England & Wales
(PA Graphics)

So far, 166,615 applications to become a police officer have been received since the campaign launched in October 2019.

Data gathered since April last year indicates 42.5% of new recruits are women and around 11.4% – of those who stated their ethnicity – were from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The new recruits are in addition to those filling existing vacancies or joining police forces as a result of other job adverts – with a further 421 additional officers being hired through other funding streams during the time period.

Boris Johnson vowed to swell the police service to more than 140,000 officers by mid-2022 as part of his bid to become Prime Minister.

Officer numbers in England and Wales fell by more than 20,000 between 2009 and 2018.

The Government is using headcount figures to measure the number of police officers now being hired, saying this is the “most appropriate way” to track recruitment rather than looking at figures for full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, because new recruits tend to start their career on a full-time basis.

The Home Office said there is a “relatively small difference” between headcount and FTE figures.

According to the latest available workforce data, the police officer headcount was 137,690 and the FTE was 135,301 – a 2% difference.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal