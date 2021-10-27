Teenager charged with murdering two boys appears in court

A teenager suspected of murdering two boys in Essex has appeared in court.

Frankie Watson, 19, spoke only to confirm his name and address at Southend Magistrates’ Court after being charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two teenagers died following a disturbance at Regency Court in Brentwood early on Sunday morning, and a third person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The court ordered that the two males who died cannot be named, and neither can the third person involved who is the subject of the attempted murder charge.

Police were called to the scene at around 1.30am and several arrests were made.

The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Two men – a 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon – were arrested on suspicion of murder, before being released on bail to November 19.

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has also been released under investigation.

Essex Police said four others were arrested over the incident but face no further action: a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon and three men from Grays aged 19, 20, and 49.

The force added that officers had seized around 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Magistrate Karen Shorter told Watson, who was wearing a black long-sleeved top for his first court appearance: “You will be remanded in custody, and these are matters that only the Crown court can deal with.

“You will next appear at 10am tomorrow in Basildon.”

Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.