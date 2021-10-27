Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Liz Truss to meet hunger-striking Richard Ratcliffe, peers told

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 5:06 pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter, Gabriella, at a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London (Ian West/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter, Gabriella, at a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London (Ian West/PA)

A meeting between Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Richard Ratcliffe, the hunger-striking husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is due to take place on Thursday, peers have heard.

Mr Ratcliffe this week began a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office headquarters in Westminster to highlight his wife’s situation after five years of incarceration in Iran.

In the House of Lords, Labour Lord Collins of Highbury had asked whether Mr Ratcliffe’s assessment that the Government was pursuing a “policy of waiting” on his wife’s situation was correct.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon replied: “Of course we are very much aware of Richard Ratcliffe’s situation and of course… he has begun a hunger strike.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Richard Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike for the second time in two years and intends to sleep in a tent following his wife losing her latest appeal in Iran (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I can inform him that tomorrow (Thursday) the Foreign Secretary (Liz Truss) will be meeting with Richard to discuss the issue specifically and I know she has been very seized of the situation since her appointment.”

Lord Ahmad added that Iran “still fails to recognise the dual-nationality status” of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s legal team have said they believe she is being held by the Iranian government because of a £400 million historic debt Iran claims from the UK.

Peers asked the Government why it did not consider paying Iran the money it claims, including crossbencher Baroness Butler-Sloss, who called the move a compromise.

Conservative Party Conference
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet Richard Ratcliffe on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour peer Lord Dubs said: “If the Iranians believe that we owe them £400 million and believe we have promised that money will be paid, surely without excusing the Iranian government for any things they are doing to their hostages, surely the Iranians have got a sense that we haven’t been straight with them?”

Lord Ahmad replied he could not go into the details of the legal case between the UK and Iran, but did confirm to peers that the next hearing in court between Iran and the UK would be in April 2022.

“We have been very clear that Nazanin and indeed others who are held should be returned,” he added.

Baroness Wheatcroft criticised Boris Johnson for “undoubtedly” worsening Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s position in Iran when in post as Foreign Secretary he said she had been “teaching journalism” in the country – a statement her family say is untrue, as she was on holiday in Iran with her daughter.

The crossbench peer said: “When he was Foreign Secretary, the man who is now our Prime Minister misspoke about the reason for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being in Iran.

“Should he not now be taking personal responsibility for getting her out as those words undoubtedly worsened her position?”

Lord Ahmad said the Prime Minister took the situation of all British detainees in Iran “very seriously”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal