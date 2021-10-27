Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Police officer remanded in custody on rape charge

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 5:49 pm
(Rick Findler/PA)
(Rick Findler/PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Pc Adam Zaman, 28, of Kingston Road in Romford, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday before District Judge Snow.

Zaman, who was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett, is accused of raping a woman on Sunday at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London.

He denies the allegation put forward by prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.

Mr Bryan told the court the defendant was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence.

During the 15-minute hearing, Zaman spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

District Judge Snow told him he will be remanded in custody until his next appearance at Central Criminal Court on November 24.

The court heard that Zaman has been suspended from his post with the Metropolitan Police, which he has held since 2016.

