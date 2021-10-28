Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four charged after Defra building scaled in animal farming protest

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 6:55 am
(James Manning/PA)
Four environmental campaigners have been charged after allegedly scaling a Government building in Westminster as part of a call to end animal agriculture.

The group from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, allegedly used ladders, ropes and harnesses to climb the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) office as high as “20 metres” at around 6am on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement 26-year-old Orla Coghlan and 25-year-old Jamie Ozden, both of The Avenue in Tottenham, were charged on Wednesday evening with aggravated trespass.

Liam Bright, 28, from Kings Crescent in Sherborne, Dorset, and 19-year-old Annabel Berwick, of Fair Street in Cambridge, were each charged with the same offence.

All four were bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on November 15.

The arrests come as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome world leaders in Glasgow for the UN climate summit which starts on Sunday.

