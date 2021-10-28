Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Most Britons unconcerned about missing out on Christmas turkey or tree this year

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 9:05 am
Nearly half of Britons expect turkey shortages this year but only 18% care about missing out, according to a survey (PA)
Nearly half of Britons expect turkey shortages this year but only 18% care about missing out, according to a survey (PA)

Britons are most concerned about parcel delays and being unable to see loved ones this festive season, but relatively few care about missing out on a Christmas tree or the traditional turkey, a survey suggests.

As Covid cases remain stubbornly high, the most upsetting thing that could happen for Britons this Christmas is being unable to see close family, a YouGov poll found.

Three quarters (74%) of Britons said this would rile them, including 45% who would be “very upset”.

One in three Britons (32%) think it likely that new restrictions will be put in place preventing people from mixing with those from outside their household, and 17% expect a full festive return to national lockdown.

Source: YouGov
The survey results (YouGov)

However, supply chain issues are relatively unconcerning for consumers, and while 58% are expecting the now-traditional parcel delays in the lead-up to Christmas Day, just 37% think it will be harder to find presents this year.

Although 60% of people say they would find it distressing being unable to give loved ones presents this year, just 27% are bothered about the potential that they might not receive gifts themselves as a result of supply shortages.

When it comes to food, almost half of Britons (49%) expect turkey shortages this year but only 18% care about missing out, and 40% think there will be shortages of pigs in blankets but just 19% say they would be upset if they went without the treat.

One in five Britons (22%) suspect there will be shortages of chocolate selection boxes, and a similar proportion (20%) care.

Around a quarter (27%) think there will be a Christmas tree shortage this year but less than a fifth (19%) mind about going without.

Across the board, younger Britons are more likely to be upset by the potential Christmas restrictions and shortages than their older counterparts.

The only exceptions are for seeing close and extended family, where levels of distress are largely consistent across the generations, YouGov found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal