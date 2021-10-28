Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Rivers in full spate as Cumbria sees rising water levels

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 2:35 pm
Residents watch rising water levels in Cockermouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Residents watch rising water levels in Cockermouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Travellers in southern Scotland and northern England have been grappling with the rain as communities braced for rising water levels.

Weather warnings of heavy rain are in force, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater”.

Flood defences were deployed in Cumbria with Cockermouth and Keswick among the affected communities.

Keswick Rugby Club's pitch was waterlogged (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Keswick Rugby Club’s pitch was waterlogged (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The rugby club's clubhouse was also affected by the deluge (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The rugby club’s clubhouse was also affected by the deluge (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A broken down car in floodwater near Derwentwater, Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A broken down car in floodwater near Derwentwater, Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Travel was disrupted with some roads unpassable while flood defences were attempting to hold back the rising river levels.

The River Kent in Kendal, Cumbria, also reached high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The River Kent in Kendal, Cumbria, also reached high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Met Office amber warning was in place for Kendal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Met Office amber warning was in place for Kendal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The River Kent was surging in Kendal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kendal, in the Lake District, was the subject of an amber warning as strenuous efforts were made to avoid flooding.

The rising water came as, further north, Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was preparing to welcome world leaders for the Cop26 climate summit.

Cockermouth, Cumbria, was also affected by high water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cockermouth, Cumbria, was also affected by high water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Brollies were out in force for those watching the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Brollies were out in force for those watching the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather Oct 28th 2021
Bridges themselves became flooded (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cockermouth was another community where residents could only look on and watch the water rise.

Advisories suggested the inundation could be a threat to life.

The Met Office said floods could be life-threatening in Cockermouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Met Office said floods could be life-threatening in Cockermouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Properties were affected by the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Properties were affected by the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal