Man dies after being arrested by police in Derbyshire

A 23-year-old man has died after being arrested by police. Derbyshire Police said he was detained after officers attended an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 5pm on Wednesday. Officers said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming unwell. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.