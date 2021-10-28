Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artefacts recovered from the ruins of Hiroshima to be auctioned

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:35 pm
The sign recovered from the ruins of Hiroshima after the Allies dropped the atomic bomb (Henry Aldridge and Sons/PA)
A rare enamel sign that survived the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945 is due to be sold at auction.

The piece of twisted metal, baring the words “check equipment” was recovered from the ruins of the Japanese city by a British serviceman in the aftermath of the bombing.

It is due to be sold at Bath auction House Henry Aldridge and Sons on Saturday, and is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

The blue and white sign was found by Able Seaman John Davis, who was serving on HMS Bermuda in 1945.

In an account given to the British Legion in 2008, the veteran described the devastation he found when he reached the city.

“I recall standing near the centre of Hiroshima, near the main bridge, looking about where there was just nothing, not even great piles of rubble – most of the timber buildings had just been vaporised,” he said.

“One of our party commented: “You have a job to realise that you are now standing in the centre of a city the size of Birmingham.”

Able Seaman John Davis
Able Seaman John Davis (far right) and fellow his servicemen (Henry Aldridge and Sons/PA)

Able Seaman Davis and his party visited both Hiroshima and the site of the second bomb at Nagasaki, where he collected documents and plans from the ruins of a torpedo factory.

The account continues: “Much has been written about the after effects of these bombs so I will not try to say much more other than that it did shock us and there was very little talking as we returned from these two cities.

“One of our group saw what appeared to be the shadow of a person on a ladder on a wall – the blast had left this imprint just as sunlight would have done.”

Able Seaman Davis said: “There was a similar shadow of a vehicle on the main bridge at Hiroshima. The situation at Nagasaki was much the same, but Nagasaki is situated in a valley.

“One could still see all the trees burnt to stumps on each side of the town, but as for Hiroshima, it was utterly devastated.

“The only buildings that withstood the blast were the concrete earthquake proof buildings that the Japanese had built in previous years.”

The serviceman continued: “There were hardly any Japanese people at either site and all kinds of things were just lying about.

“Most of us picked up items as souvenirs. One friend picked up a glass bottle that had melted and twisted into a strange shape.”

He added: “We never thought that any of these items could be radioactive.”

Also included the lot is a Japanese silk flag obtained by another seaman, as well as a quantity of Japanese money collected from the sites.

