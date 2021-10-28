Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

One in five women ‘have not checked for breast cancer signs in the last year’

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:05 am
Undated handout photo issued by Hospital Services Limited of a person looking at a mammogram.
Undated handout photo issued by Hospital Services Limited of a person looking at a mammogram.

At least one in five women have not checked for signs of breast cancer in the last year, a YouGov poll suggests.

The survey of 1,004 women and 729 men found that 76% of women aged 18 and over had ever checked for signs of breast cancer, including 41% who had done so in the last month.

Some 18% said they had checked themselves in the last six months but 11% of women overall had never checked their breasts.

Among the men, 80% were aware they could develop breast cancer themselves, though only one in five has ever done a breast exam.

Overall, most men (69%) have never performed a check for signs of breast cancer.

Every year, around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer in the UK.

The new poll, shared with the PA news agency, also found that nearly two-thirds of Britons (63%) have been affected by breast cancer either directly or through a loved one.

A quarter (27%) of people have a family member who has had breast cancer, 22% have had a friend diagnosed and 2% have had it themselves.

A further 33% knew somebody else with breast cancer.

Meanwhile, women were more likely to know or have known someone with the illness (72%), compared to men (53%).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal