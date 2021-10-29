Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insulate Britain protesters change tactics to walking into oncoming traffic

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 9:14 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 2:30 pm
Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking a road near Canary Wharf in east London (PA)
Insulate Britain activists have switched up their protest tactics by walking towards oncoming traffic on the M25.

The group said the decision to stop sitting in the middle of roads to block vehicles had been made following “feedback” that many drivers were frustrated by their actions.

Demonstrations took place in both Essex and Hertfordshire, with around 20 arrests made on Friday.

At around 8.30am protesters briefly entered the carriageway near junction 28 and 29 of the motorway, intending to walk down the white lines marking traffic lanes.

But Essex Police said officers arrived at the scene “swiftly” and 10 activists were removed from the road and arrested, with both carriageways reopening within 30 minutes.

Demonstrators later began walking along the white lines of the motorway at Junctions 21 and 22.

The new tactics have been deployed for the group’s 17th day of action, the last of which saw protesters have ink thrown in their faces by angry motorists.

A spokesperson for the group, who gave his name as Biff, said safety was “paramount” and the protests would not have proceeded if cars did not slow down sufficiently.

“The intention is to enter the carriageway and walk towards the oncoming traffic along the white lines,” he told the PA news agency prior to the protest.

“If cars don’t slow down and are hurtling along at full speed then we will be on the hard shoulder wearing our hi-vis with the banners.

“We would hope that it slows down anyway.

“We’ve had feedback that people are frustrated that they spent time in traffic queues.

“This is like a rolling traffic queue, so we’ll move, and once they get to the front they will be able to move on.

“We’re not planning to stop traffic but it could slow down to five miles an hour.”

Insulate Britain acknowledged it is knowingly breaching a High Court injunction that aims to prevent its disruptive activities.

Those who break the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Activists have now blocked roads on 17 days since September 13, causing misery for drivers stuck in long queues of traffic.

Following Friday’s demonstration, Essex Police Chief Inspector Lee Devall said: “Not only will incidents of this nature be frustrating for road users trying to reach their destination, walking into fast moving traffic is extremely dangerous.

“I’d like to thank road users today for their patience and understanding.

“You’ve helped us to clear the area quickly, to keep people safe, minimise disruption, and keep Essex moving.

“We will continue to deal with these incidents robustly.”

Hertfordshire Police said nine people had also been arrested following the incident near Bricket Wood.

Superintendent Sue Jameson said the force had plans in place to help to arrest activists “as quickly as we can”.

“These protesters have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption nationally,” she said.

“We are working closely with our partners and neighbouring police forces around the whole of the M25 to ensure that the police response is co-ordinated to these recent protests, which have been spontaneous in nature.

“Please be assured that a full investigation is under way and we are working as quickly as possible alongside the CPS and other affected forces to build up the required evidence in each case.”

