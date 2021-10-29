Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Cop Ness Monster’ sculpture made from recycled jeans unveiled in London

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:41 pm
Messy, the Cop Ness Monster, is aimed at raising awareness of the polluting effects of denim (George Turner/PA)
A sculpture dubbed the “Cop Ness Monster” has been unveiled in London to raise awareness of climate change.

The artwork, made from steel, plywood, and wire mesh, and covered with recycled jeans, is aimed at highlighting the polluting effects of denim on the environment ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) in Glasgow.

Made in partnership with the world’s first circular denim brand, MUD Jeans, the components of the sculpture, dubbed Messy, will be recycled and reused once the installation closes.

The 15ft artwork in London’s West End will be free to visit from October 29 until November 12, when Cop 26 ends.

Messy is aimed at highlighting the polluting effects of denim on the environment (George Turner/PA)

The monster was launched by WaterBear, a streaming platform dedicated to climate documentaries, supported by the Duke of Sussex.

Head of marketing Poppy Mason-Watts said: “At WaterBear we believe in collaboration and using the power of inspirational storytelling to reach and inspire as many people as possible to act (in a small or big way) to make a positive difference to the world we live in.

“Despite the UK being the host nation for Cop26, poll findings show that awareness of the conference is very low.

“With the help of our talented partners, Messy, the Cop Ness Monster, will bring the defining conversations taking place at Cop26 out from behind closed doors and into the hands of citizens to inspire meaningful change.”

