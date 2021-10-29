Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

UK visits by overseas residents down 97% on pre-Covid levels

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 1:47 pm
Overseas residents made just 277,000 visits by air to the UK between April and June, new figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Overseas residents made just 277,000 visits by air to the UK between April and June, new figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Overseas residents made just 277,000 visits by air to the UK between April and June, new figures show.

That is a 97% decline on pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Visits to UK-based friends and relatives decreased by 93%, while business trips were down 97%.

Just 13,000 holiday visits were recorded, representing a decline of more than 99%.

Travel and tourism firms blamed coronavirus restrictions for limiting demand.

The amount of money spent by overseas residents who arrived in the UK by air between April and June was £386 million, down 94% compared with the same period in 2019.

During the same quarter, UK residents made one million visits abroad by air, representing a decrease of 96% on pre-pandemic levels.

Visits to friends or relatives were the most common reason for travelling, accounting for 60% of all trips.

UK residents spent £1.122 billion on foreign trips by air in the second quarter of the year, a drop of 93% from the total during the same period two years ago.

The ban on overseas leisure travel was lifted on May 17, but people arriving in the UK were required to self-isolate unless they were travelling from a location on the green list.

Portugal was the only major viable tourist destination on the list, and even it was removed on June 8.

The Government advised people not to make non-essential trips to locations on its amber list, which covered popular destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

A relaxation of quarantine and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers has led to a boost in travel in recent weeks but was too late for the vital summer holiday season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]