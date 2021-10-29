Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man accused over Emily Maitlis says behaviour ‘a Hugh Grant sort of thing’

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:09 pm
Emily Maitlis (PA)
Emily Maitlis (PA)

A former university friend of BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has claimed turning up at her marital home unannounced in the late evening is not stalking – describing his behaviour as “a Hugh Grant sort of thing”.

Edward Vines is alleged to have attempted to breach a restraining order against Ms Maitlis six further times by writing letters between May 31 last year and September 21 this year following more than 25 years of harassment.

During cross-examination at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, the 51-year-old said writing “testy and volatile letters” to the journalist “is not so unreasonable that you should receive a criminal conviction for it”.

Asked by prosecutor Ian Way if he believed he was above the law, Vines replied: “Emily seems to think she is.”

The defendant added: “I think I am breaching the order and I accept that I have, but I do not accept that I am harassing her by doing so.”

Vines reiterated to jurors that he felt pressured to plead guilty to an initial charge of harassment in 2002 because he did not want to be “subjected to further attacks” by inmates at Wandsworth Prison.

The court was previously told the defendant had “systematically and with increasing frequency” breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009 – with 12 breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions.

Edward Vines court case
Vines refused to answer a question about what his reasonable excuse was for writing the letters (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Vines is currently standing trial accused of writing six letters addressed to the journalist or her mother, Marion Maitlis, from HMP Nottingham, which were intercepted by prison staff.

Representing himself as he took to the witness box, he refused to answer the question: “What was your reasonable excuse for writing these letters?”

Answering Mr Way’s supplementary questions, Vines said: “It is not wholly reasonable to have this problem that I have about Emily.

“It is not totally reasonable because I failed to tell her I loved her.”

Mr Way then asked: “Is it reasonable to write to a woman… a testy or volatile letter?”

Vines responded: “It is not so unreasonable that you should receive a criminal conviction for it.”

The defendant repeated claims to the jury that Ms Maitlis had lied about the extent of his behaviour in the lead-up to his first criminal conviction, accusing her of perjury.

“Did she lie that you were badgering her or pestering her?” Mr Way asked. “Was that not the truth?”

“I have never snooped around, and that is to my credit,” Vines responded.

Mr Way then asked if the defendant believed turning up at her workplace and then her marital home at 10.30pm was stalking.

Vines replied: “I would describe it as a Hugh Grant sort of thing. It was a bit clumsy.”

Vines denies all six charges.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]