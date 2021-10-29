Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

First grey seal pups of the season born at large colony

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:41 pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The first grey seal pups of the season have been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk, with volunteer wardens in place to help keep them safe.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said the pupping season begins gradually but by mid-November they “start popping out all over the place” with hundreds of pups on the sand.

The season runs until late January, and to help keep seals safe wardens have roped off designated viewing areas.

Grey seal pupping season
A grey seal with her newborn pup on the beach at Horsey (Joe Giddens/PA)

The group warned that if people get too close to the pups it may “cause the mother to abandon her pup, leaving it to starve”.

Friends of Horsey Seals usually conducts a seal count, but could not complete it last season due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Ansell said.

“When we stopped the count we were at well over 1,500,” he said.

“We were unable to go down there and complete the count but going on past history you could safely say there would be about 2,500 born by the end of the season last year, no problem at all.

Grey seal pupping season
Horsey Beach is one the UK’s most important sites for the seals (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We expect probably to exceed that total again this year.

“It seems to go year on year the total increases by about 10%.”

He said the majority of the marine mammals on the beach are currently adults, with at least two healthy pups born this week.

“It doesn’t really get into its full swing until the second or third week of November, and from then, for the next fortnight it really, really goes to town,” said Mr Ansell.

“They start popping out all over the place and we end up with hundreds on the beach.

Grey seal pupping season
A seal warden keeps an eye on the colony on the beach at Horsey (Joe Giddens/PA)

“That’s the time we pray we don’t get high tides that wash them away, as happened last year when we lost about 50 or 60.”

He said volunteer wardens are on duty, with signs and viewing areas marking out a safe distance from the colony.

Mr Ansell said that if people keep to the viewing areas “we can look forward to another happy and successful season”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal