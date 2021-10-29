Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vulnerable man handed life sentence for frenzied knife attack on uncle

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:47 pm
Michael Fletcher (Bedfordshire Police/PA)
Michael Fletcher (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

A vulnerable man who killed his uncle in a frenzied knife attack and stole his bank card has been jailed for at least 27 years.

Steven Arnold, 51, was drunk when he was coerced by flatmate Barry Gavin to “do over” 66-year-old Michael Fletcher on September 30 last year.

Arnold stabbed Mr Fletcher 48 times at the victim’s home in Luton, before throwing the knife into a wheelie bin.

He and Gavin, 51, then used the victim’s bank card to withdraw £240 in cash and spent the day drinking together after the killing.

Michael Fletcher death
Steven Arnold (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

At a pub, the defendants were seen “raising their glasses to what was a successful plan”, prosecutor Martin Mulgrew had said.

A barman also recalled them donating a total of £60 to a charity collection and buying drinks.

That evening, Gavin called police and reported that Arnold had stabbed Mr Fletcher, then continued using the stolen bank card.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Arnold was found guilty of murder and Gavin was convicted of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Gavin had pleaded guilty to the fraudulent misuse of Mr Fletcher’s bank card.

On Friday, the defendants, of Butterworth Path, Luton, appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced.

Judge Anne Molyneux jailed Arnold for life with a minimum term of 27 years and handed Gavin 15 years in prison.

Michael Fletcher death
Barry Gavin (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

In mitigation, Bill Boyce QC, for Arnold, said: “The reaction to what he did, which appears to be a frenzied and uncontrolled attack on his uncle, is bewilderment and lack of comprehension at his own conduct and true remorse.”

He suggested that Gavin had manipulated, coerced and encouraged Arnold into the plan to repay a debt.

Mr Boyce said: “This was an appalling exploitation of Mr Arnold who was described as extremely vulnerable who was frightened of his own shadow, someone who did not want to be alone.”

Michael Mather-Lees QC, for Gavin, disputed that version of events, saying the killing was borne out of alcohol and people not thinking clearly.

Judge Molyneux found that Arnold was “vulnerable” and “open to exploitation” by Gavin.

She told him: “Mr Gavin knew you were not taking medication, were stressed and anxious and had drunk heavily. He knew you needed money.”

Turning to Gavin, she said: “I conclude that it is more likely than not that you knew Mr Arnold had taken a knife with him but not to the criminal standard.

“There was a high risk of serious harm which ought to have been obvious to you.

“This was a planned attack while you were intoxicated. You had manipulated Mr Arnold for some time.

“On 30 September you coerced Mr Arnold. You told Mr Arnold to do his uncle over.”

