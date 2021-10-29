Two teenagers and woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies

Two teenagers and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to the scene by the North West Ambulance Service in Poulton Road, Blackpool, shortly after 1.55am on Thursday to reports of an altercation at a property in the street.

They found a man in his 30s who was unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Three people from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are a 39-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

They have all been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“We believe that the parties involved in the incident are known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community,” the force said in a statement.

It added that inquiries are ongoing so detectives can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0132 of October 28 2021.