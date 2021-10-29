Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two teenagers and woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 9:49 pm
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two teenagers and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to the scene by the North West Ambulance Service in Poulton Road, Blackpool, shortly after 1.55am on Thursday to reports of an altercation at a property in the street.

They found a man in his 30s who was unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Three people from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are a 39-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

They have all been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“We believe that the parties involved in the incident are known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community,” the force said in a statement.

It added that inquiries are ongoing so detectives can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0132 of October 28 2021.

