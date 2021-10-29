Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

More than 1.6 million newly eligible people receive coronavirus booster invite

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

More than 1.6 million people who are newly eligible for a coronavirus booster vaccine will be invited to come forward next week.

Around 9.5 million booster invites have been sent to people in England so far, and more than six million jabs have been delivered in the first six weeks of the rollout, according to NHS England.

More than half of eligible people aged over 50 and over two thirds of people over 80 have received the third dose, the service said.

Eligible people include adults over 50, those living in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, adults with underlying health conditions which make them more vulnerable to coronavirus, and those they live with.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said the figures are “encouraging” and advised anyone who receives an invite to take up the offer.

Dr Kanani said: “It is encouraging to see that thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, millions of people have received their booster already and just over six weeks in, with over half of eligible over 50s already protected as we head into winter like no other.

“I’ve recently had my booster at a local pharmacy and with more people becoming eligible every day I would encourage anyone who receives their text or letter invite to book an appointment and get their potentially life-saving top-up jab as soon as they can.

“The vaccine is simple, quick and effective and will help us to give the country maximum protection from the virus.”

Overall, more than 86 million coronavirus doses have been delivered and nine in 10 adults have had their first dose since the rollout began in December 2020.

People who are eligible for boosters will be invited for the shot at least six months after their second dose, so the number of eligible people changes daily.

Text invites will come from “NHSvaccine” and will include a link to the NHS website, guiding people to their nearest vaccine site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal