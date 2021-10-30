Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brave heroes to be celebrated at Pride of Britain Awards

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: October 30, 2021, 10:49 am
Carol Vorderman is hosting the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA)
A part-time firefighter who risked his life to save a teenager who fell into the icy depths of a lake is among those who will be honoured at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Thirteen-year-old Kacper Krauze had been trying to swim across the River Eden in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, in February 2019 when he sank to the bottom and was rescued by Appleby fire and rescue crew manager Stephen Warton.

The 53-year-old went against protocol and took off his safety gear to save Kacper, who had been submerged for 25 minutes.

Mr Warton will be awarded the This Morning emergency services award during Saturday night’s event at Grosvenor House in London.

Also among the winners are Hughie Higginson, 10, and Freddie Xavi, 11, who raised more than £200,000 after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The special recognition award will go to Gee Walker, 67, from Liverpool, to commemorate her devotion to promoting racial harmony.

Her son, Anthony Walker, was killed in a racist murder in Merseyside in 2005.

Since then, his mother has worked to forgive his killers, and a year after his death founded the Anthony Walker Foundation to combat racism.

More than 150 famous faces, including the Prince of Wales, Ant and Dec, Joanna Lumley, Holly Willoughby and Sir Mo Farah are set to join this year’s winners to celebrate their heroism and bravery.

Host Carol Vorderman said the awards make you want to be a better person.

She said: “My favourite part of the awards are the winners and how happy they are that they’re being celebrated.

“These incredible people make you want to be a better person. And even though everyone says how much it makes them cry, it is a celebration too, of all the truly extraordinary things they have done.”

Her co-host Ashley Banjo said: “I have so much respect and admiration for all of the winners and I can’t wait to meet them, see the look on their faces as they are surprised and celebrated and to experience this really special moment with them.”

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on November 4 at 8pm.

