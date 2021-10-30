Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Two teenagers die after car crashes into tree

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 1:47 pm
Road closure sign (Archive/PA)
Road closure sign (Archive/PA)

Two teenagers have died after a car crashed into a tree, Wiltshire Police said.

The 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called on Friday at around 10pm to a road traffic accident on Perham Down Road, Tidworth.

The car they were travelling in, a Renault Clio, was found to have come off the road and hit a tree.

Their next of kin have been informed.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, the force confirmed.

Four others, who were also in the car when it collided with the tree, have been taken to hospital.

Two men who, aged 27 and 19, are said to have life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

And a 20-year-old man is believed to have minor injuries.

A spokesperson said: “Their next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“The road will remain closed for several hours while our investigation continues.

“Anyone with information about the crash, or if they saw the vehicle involved earlier in the evening, is asked to call 101 and quote log number 326 of Friday October 29.

