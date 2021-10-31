Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

‘Biggest of a lifetime’ waterspout spotted off south Wales coast

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 8:07 pm
Waterspouts are formed when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets (James Thomas/thefamilyrhino.com)
A waterspout described as the “biggest of a lifetime” has been spotted off the coast of south Wales as strong winds hit the UK.

James Thomas, 47, an agent in the watersports industry, spotted the unusual phenomenon at Llantwit Major Beach in south Wales on Saturday morning.

“As I stood there watching, I thought to myself, this is probably the best example of a waterspout that I will ever get to see in my lifetime,” Mr Thomas told the PA news agency.

“Over the years I have seen quite a few of these over the Bristol Channel, but this was by far the biggest.”

Also known as funnel clouds or tuba, waterspouts form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, according to the Met Office.

Mr Thomas said he spied Saturday’s weather spectacle while watching a surfing contest.

“It started off fairly small, and quite high in the sky, and as we continued to watch, it appeared to get darker and began angling itself towards the surface of the sea, as if it was coming towards us,” he said.

“I quickly realised it was a waterspout when I could see the rotating spray on the water’s surface, like a magnetic energy.

“I was shouting to all the competitors to look up and see this phenomenal natural occurrence.”

The sighting comes as the Met Office warned parts of the UK may have seen tornadoes on Sunday, as strong winds and rain batter the country.

Gusts of over 80mph have been recorded and yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place over large parts of the west and elsewhere.

