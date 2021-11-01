Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

NHS chief Stephen Powis: Use 111 service before going to A&E departments

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:04 am
People are being urged to use the online 111 service if they need care from something urgent but not life-threatening (Peter Byrne/PA)
People are being urged to use the online 111 service if they need care from something urgent but not life-threatening (Peter Byrne/PA)

People are being urged to go online if they need care for something urgent but not life-threatening, instead of rushing to busy A&E departments as the health service faces a “winter like no other”.

NHS England’s national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, said the coming months are likely to be “extremely tough”, amid pressures from a combination of Covid-19 and seasonal flu.

Television adverts, social media posts and billboards all form part of the “Help Us, Help You” campaign, promoting the NHS 111 online service, aimed at giving advice and support to patients with urgent but not life-threatening medical issues.

NHS England said the online service can direct patients to urgent treatment centres and walk-in clinics, GP surgeries, pharmacies and emergency dental services.

If needed, they can have a call with a healthcare professional.

It comes as health leaders warned of pressures on hospitals, and ambulance services told of having “lost” 35,000 hours queuing outside busy emergency departments.

The latest performance data for England shows that the NHS experienced its busiest September on record.

Major A&E departments treated more than 1.39 million people during September, the highest ever for the month.

Ambulances responded to a record 76,000 life threatening call-outs, while 999 took nearly one million calls in September.

NHS 111 also saw record demand taking a call every seven seconds and over 1.9 million calls in total across August.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said:  “As we approach an extremely tough winter like no other, using NHS 111 online first will ensure everyone who needs medical advice can access it quickly and conveniently, alongside other services, while allowing us to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients in our A&Es.

“So, if you need urgent care but it’s not life-threatening, visit 111 online first – we’ll put you in touch with a healthcare professional if needed and help you get the treatment you need – and please continue to come forward for care, including through 111, your pharmacist or GP if you prefer.”

He also stressed the importance of people taking up the offer of a “life-saving” Covid jab as well as the flu jab if eligible.

On Saturday, an ambulance service declared a critical incident in the face of “extreme pressures” and an “overwhelming” volume of calls.

South Central Ambulance Service pleaded with the public to be wise when considering whether to call, reminding people they are to be contacted in the event of life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal