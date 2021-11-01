Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Photographer launches exhibit in shopping centre where he was accused of theft

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 11:32 am
Portrait of Black Britain, seen here in Manchester Arndale, aims to become the largest collection of portraits of black Britons (Jason Lock/Portrait of Black Britain/PA)
Portrait of Black Britain, seen here in Manchester Arndale, aims to become the largest collection of portraits of black Britons (Jason Lock/Portrait of Black Britain/PA)

A campaigner and photographer has said it is “symbolic” that he is opening an art display about black British people at the same shopping centre he was once wrongly accused of theft.

In June, Cephas Williams was wrongly accused by security staff in Bluewater of stealing from House of Fraser – an incident for which the owner of the Dartford shopping centre, Landsec, later apologised.

On Monday, the 30-year-old Londoner is launching his photography project, Portrait Of Black Britain, inside the Kent retail outlet with the support of Landsec.

The aim of the project is to create the largest collection of photographic portraits of black people living in the UK and celebrate identity and diversity.

Cephas Williams said it is ‘symobolic’ his work is coming to Bluewater (Colin Stout/Portrait of Black Britain/PA)

“I can’t watch the incident in Bluewater back … there’s trauma there,” Mr Williams told the PA news agency.

“When (the security guard) ran up to me and grabbed me from behind I thought somebody was trying to attack me.

“People are conditioned to approach black people with a higher level of aggression in the first instance. Guilty until proven innocent.

“Putting Portrait of Black Britain in that place (Bluewater) is symbolic on so many levels.”

The installation is the second instalment of Mr Williams’ project, having previously featured portraits at the Manchester International Festival in the Arndale shopping centre.

Portrait of Black Britain was at the Arndale centre in Manchester earlier this year (CPG Media/Portrait of Black Britain/PA)

The new exhibit features portraits of 219 individuals but Mr Williams plans to grow this collection to 1,000 with future exhibitions at different locations across the UK.

“I don’t know if it (racism) will change in my lifetime … while I’m alive I’m going to use my gift and my ability to give something, and what I’m going to give is a body of work that speaks to visibility, that speaks to togetherness, that speaks to the beauty in our diversity,” Mr Williams said.

“(Portrait of Black Britain) introduces the idea that there are so many types of black people that you need to now be informed about, that are not just criminals, and are not just rappers and entertainers, and are not just football players.

“There are millionaires, there are homeowners, there are creatives, there are doctors, there are business people, investors, healthcare practitioners.

“Portrait of Black Britain showcases the humanity in diversity … it’s a historical body of work and it will stand the test of time because it came from a place of empowerment.”

The art project aims to promote diversity (CPG Media/Portrait of Black Britain/PA)

Mark Allan, chief executive of Landsec, said: “Working with Cephas and his team has given us the opportunity to listen, learn and, importantly, take action.

“Portrait of Black Britain is a celebration of individual lives, to have this second instalment launching at Bluewater is testament to the commitment of our internal teams and the relationships we are building to help drive change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]