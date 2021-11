New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

A pilot has made history by becoming the first person to fly across New Zealand’s Cook Strait in an electric plane.

Gary Freedman’s 40-minute solo flight in the small two-seater plane came 101 years after the first person flew a conventional aircraft over the body of water that separates the South Pacific nation’s two main islands.

Mr Freedman thought it was only fitting that the first thing he saw when approaching the Wellington coastline was the rotating blade of a wind turbine producing renewable energy.

The flight was aimed at drawing attention to the possibilities of greener flying and timed to coincide with the opening of a pivotal UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Wellington International Airport officials believe it may be the longest distance flown in an electric plane across any body of water.

“It’s a very exciting day for the airport. A world-record-setting day,” said spokesperson Jenna Raeburn.

Mr Freedman said the day began badly with pouring rain at his departure point near the town of Blenheim. After delaying the flight for 15 minutes, the weather cleared just enough for take-off and soon improved to sunny conditions over the ocean.

The ElectricAir plane on approach before landing at Wellington Airport (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

The pilot said he was ecstatic when he landed, and the technology worked better than he’d hoped.

“We still had 40% left in the battery,” he said. “We could have almost flown back again.”

Mr Freedman, 49, who founded the company ElectricAir, said he has long been passionate about the environment and the idea came as he thought about the incongruity of driving an electric car and flying a gas-powered plane.

He took a trip to Slovenia to buy a Pipistrel Alpha Electro plane, and then jumped through various hoops with New Zealand aviation regulators to get the plane cleared.

The aircraft weighs less than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) and is much quieter than a traditional plane.

For the 48-mile trip, Mr Freedman flew at just 1,000ft above sea level and at the relatively slow speed of 81mph in order to preserve its charge.

Mr Freedman said it takes about one hour to fully charge the plane. The maximum flight time is also about an hour, and he mainly uses it for pilot training.

Wellington International Airport is preparing for regular short-hop flights of new 12-seater electric planes that will begin in about five years’ time, said Ms Raeburn, the airport spokeswoman.

She said electric technology is not yet advanced enough to power large passenger planes, but biofuels and hydrogen will likely provide greener alternatives in the future.