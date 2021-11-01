Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in four older adults not following self-isolation rules, survey suggests

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 11:31 am
A Covid 19 self-test kit (David Davies/PA)
One in four older adults who test positive for Covid-19 no longer follow the rules for self-isolating, a new survey suggests.

Some 75% of respondents aged between 35 and 54 said they fully adhered to the isolation requirements for the entire 10-day period after testing positive for coronavirus.

This is down from 86% in the summer, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which compiled the survey.

A higher proportion of young adults are following the rules, however, up from 75% to 82%.

The figures are based on responses collected from adults in England between September 27 and October 2.

They suggest that most people are still following the requirement to self-isolate, with adherence among all adults standing at 78%.

This is broadly unchanged from 79% in the previous survey in July, but is “significantly lower” than levels seen earlier in the year, such as 84% in April and 86% in May, the ONS said.

The proportion of people saying that self-isolation has affected their wellbeing has fallen.

Around one in three (34%) of those who tested positive reported that isolating had a negative effect on their mental health, down from 42% in July.

The ONS added that the figures should be treated with care, as the survey was based on a relatively small sample of respondents who chose to report their own behaviour.

