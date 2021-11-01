Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bat swoops in to claim New Zealand Bird of the Year title

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 6:54 pm
A bat has beaten the odds to win the 2021 Bird of the Year crown in New Zealand (PA)
A bat has beaten the odds to win the 2021 Bird of the Year crown in New Zealand (PA)

A bat has beaten the odds to win the 2021 Bird of the Year crown in New Zealand.

The pekapeka long-tailed bat saw off a number of its winged rivals to win the competition, which aims to raise awareness of the threats faced by local wildlife.

Perhaps unsurprisingly this was the first time a bat has been included in the Bird of the Year running, but its inclusion this year is not without reason.

The long-tailed bat is threatened by habitat loss, predators and climate change, just as many birds are.

It uses echolocation to hunt moths and mosquitos, has a wingspan the size of a human hand and weighs about as much as a coin.

The Bird of the Year website, run by New Zealand independent conservation organisation Forest & Bird, lists the bat as “in serious trouble”.

“A huge congratulations to the pekapeka long-tailed bat for winning #BirdoftheYear 2021!” Forest & Bird tweeted.

“Despite being our only endemic land mammal, most people don’t even know they exist, which makes their win even more outstanding.”

The competition was won in 2020 by the kakapo, a nocturnal flightless parrot – this year, the long-tailed bat was chosen after more than 50,000 votes were registered from 100 countries.

